BYOB! is the passion project of friends (from left) Aimee and Mike Kielborn and Trent and Rebecca Hammel.

Paul Wellman (file)

BYOB! Hosts Learn to Home Brew Day

Supply Shop on Upper State Street Teaches How to Brew Beer and More on November 3

Ever wanted to brew beer, make your own wine, or even try your hand at kombucha? The team at BYOB!, the home brew supply shop that opened on upper State Street in May, is hosting Santa Barbara’s first-ever Learn to Home Brew Day. Though the event on Saturday, November 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., will be a first for this town, it’s actually the 20th annual day put on in various locations around the country by the American Home Brewers Association.

“We have a goal of getting 100 new and experienced home brewers to participate in the event,” said BYOB! co-founder Trent Hammell, who’s inviting brewers of all beverages to participate and plans to make the event family-friendly with food, music, and games for the kids.

“We have been hearing a lot there are many people who either used to brew and just don’t have the time or bandwidth anymore, or people who have always wanted to try their hand at brewing their own beverage, but have never had the opportunity to do it,” said Hammell. “This is that opportunity. We plan to have many pro and amateur brewers on hand to help answer questions and share some tips.”

BYOB! is located at 3445 State St. For more details, call 324-4690, email brewyourownsb@gmail.com, or see byobsb.com.

