WEATHER »

Carbajal Tours Carpinteria State Beach

Recreational Funding Needs Congressional Reauthorization

By (Contact)

Congressmember Salud Carbajal toured Carpinteria State Beach with the League of Conservation Voters, businesses leaders, and state parks rangers on August 27. The park is partially funded and maintained by the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), set to expire September 30, unless reauthorized by Congress. The LWCF uses royalties from offshore oil and gas leasing to protect and maintain natural areas and waterways and to provide outdoor recreation opportunities.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Carbajal Tours Carpinteria State Beach

Some recreational funding will expire September 30.

Poll Workers Needed for November General Election

Santa Barbara County Registrar looking for volunteers for Tuesday, November 6 election.

County Fire Chief Eric Peterson Announces Retirement

Chief Eric Peterson, the head of Santa Barbara County Fire since January 2015, made his retirement official ...

Lyft Offers $5 Discount During Holiday Weekend

The offer is good until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

County to Rework Short-Term Rental Rules

New regulations would need Coastal Commission approval.