Carbajal Tours Carpinteria State Beach

Congressmember Salud Carbajal toured Carpinteria State Beach with the League of Conservation Voters, businesses leaders, and state parks rangers on August 27. The park is partially funded and maintained by the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), set to expire September 30, unless reauthorized by Congress. The LWCF uses royalties from offshore oil and gas leasing to protect and maintain natural areas and waterways and to provide outdoor recreation opportunities.