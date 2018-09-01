Poll Workers Needed for November General Election

The Santa Barbara County Registrar is looking for volunteers serve as poll workers for the Consolidated General Election on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Volunteers will receive a stipend of $180 or $240 to attend training and for their participation on Election Day.

To be a poll worker, you must meet the following criteria:

Be a registered or eligible voter in California

Be able to follow written and verbal instruction

Be available on November 6 from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Attend a mandatory training class

To sign up, call 1-844-259-0348, or email sbpolls@co.santa-barbara.ca.us (for Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria areas) or smpolls@co.santa-barbara.ca.us (for Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Ynez areas).