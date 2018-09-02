WEATHER »

Cannabis Clarification

By

A remark quoted in the print version of “Is the Good Land the Green Land?” on June 28 about cannabis regulation needs clarification. It implied that medical cannabis patients were restricted to the same six-plant limit as adult-use consumers, which is not true. Medical cannabis patients can grow more than six plants in the State of California, or as much as their medical condition requires, per 2003’s SB 420 and the Kelly decision.

