I’ve been observing a lot of the trial in the Plains oil spill that occurred here on our coast. I’ve also been befuddled at Prosecutor Weichbrod’s questioning of witnesses, because he has a propensity of asking run-on questions that are confusing.

Is this the same Mr. Weichbrod who won an award for handling enviromental cases? I believe Judge Herman is getting annoyed with his questions.

Didn’t the defendants pay for the clean up? C’mon. I think enough is enough. This case should have never been prosecuted. I hope Plains gets an acquittal.