Don’t Forget the Spiritualist Church

I was very interested in Charles Donelan’s article on spiritualism. I recently started attending the warm and caring little Spiritualist Church, where people love and help each other. The humor is a delight and everyone is very friendly.

Why would Mr. Donelan not check out a church that has survived all these years? Is it real reporting to ignore something that has been in this town all these years?

The interesting stories in this town are few and far between. Mostly it seems advertising is king.

Thank you for doing the article finally putting the poor souls to rest that produced all these old wells.