WEATHER »

Don’t Forget the Spiritualist Church

By

I was very interested in Charles Donelan’s article on spiritualism. I recently started attending the warm and caring little Spiritualist Church, where people love and help each other. The humor is a delight and everyone is very friendly.

Why would Mr. Donelan not check out a church that has survived all these years? Is it real reporting to ignore something that has been in this town all these years?

The interesting stories in this town are few and far between. Mostly it seems advertising is king.

Thank you for doing the article finally putting the poor souls to rest that produced all these old wells.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Human Remains Remain Unidentified

DNA samples have been sent to state database.

Election Tensions Heat Up Water Race

Challengers for the Santa Ynez water district board don't need to own property.

Carbajal Tours Carpinteria State Beach

Some recreational funding will expire September 30.

Poll Workers Needed for November General Election

Santa Barbara County Registrar looking for volunteers for Tuesday, November 6 election.

County Fire Chief Eric Peterson Announces Retirement

Chief Eric Peterson, the head of Santa Barbara County Fire since January 2015, made his retirement official ...