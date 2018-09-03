The Fake One

As one among millions who watches TV, I am struck by how often our president likes to mention “fake news.” One can’t tell which news he considers “fake” and which he considers “not fake.”

The fast is our president is a “fake president.” There is nothing you could call real about the man we call our president. He befriends our enemies. He appoints the most inappropriate people to the most important jobs in the government. That’s what a “fake president” does.

How long will be continue to put up with this dangerous “fake president”?