Human Remains Remain Unidentified

Decomposed human remains discovered along the shore off Isla Vista late last month have yet to be identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office. DNA samples have been sent to the California Department of Justice, said Lt. Kevin Huddle. “If the DNA exists in the database, we may get a hit.”
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.