WEATHER »

Human Remains Remain Unidentified

DNA Sent to State Database

By (Contact)

Decomposed human remains discovered along the shore off Isla Vista late last month have yet to be identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office. DNA samples have been sent to the California Department of Justice, said Lt. Kevin Huddle. “If the DNA exists in the database, we may get a hit.”

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Human Remains Remain Unidentified

DNA samples have been sent to state database.

Election Tensions Heat Up Water Race

Challengers for the Santa Ynez water district board don't need to own property.

Carbajal Tours Carpinteria State Beach

Some recreational funding will expire September 30.

Poll Workers Needed for November General Election

Santa Barbara County Registrar looking for volunteers for Tuesday, November 6 election.

County Fire Chief Eric Peterson Announces Retirement

Chief Eric Peterson, the head of Santa Barbara County Fire since January 2015, made his retirement official ...