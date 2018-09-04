Beyond Price

Many unique and special places that enriched the character and atmosphere of Santa Barbara are no longer here. One of priceless natural beauty, the hillside below McKinley school, was once covered with eucalyptus trees full of butterflies, birds, and squirrels, with a winding path to the top with breathtaking views of the ocean along the way.

Below the hill was a playground, unmanicured, like the original Shoreline Park. The children loved it. They played baseball, flew kites, and just ran around and had fun.

All gave way to development. A few years later, while driving by I reflected on how it used to be. My companion asked why are you so sad? Those are beautiful condominiums!

Santa Barbara has to have the political will to preserve what is valuable environmentally, architecturally, and historically. Thank goodness for Sue and Jim Higman and the Douglas Family, who created a preserve at the Wilcox property the people will forever be able to enjoy!