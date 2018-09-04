WEATHER »
Domhnall Gleeson in <em>The Little Stranger</em>

Courtesy

Domhnall Gleeson in The Little Stranger

‘The Little Stranger’: A Sophisticated Gothic Tale

A Story of Desire, Class-Driven Resentment, and Repressed Sexual Identity

By (Contact)

Viewers who appreciated the domestic horror of Hereditary will take pleasure in The Little Stranger, a sophisticated, penetrating gothic tale that recalls the best Daphne du Maurier adaptations (think Hitchcock’s Rebecca). A decaying Warwickshire estate called the Hundreds is the film’s star and primary setting. Decades ago, at its prime, it held in thrall Dr. Faraday (Domhnall Gleeson) during a childhood visit he’s never forgotten. Returning as an adult, he is still drawn to it and its troubled occupants, especially Caroline, played with captivating poise by Ruth Wilson. The mess of desire, class-driven resentment, and, likely, repressed sexual identity that unfolds between the two carries the film through scenes of gore and haunting. Direct references to the psychoanalytic paradigm of the era, the late 1940s, offer one way to understand the film: as an excavation into how societal strictures bear down on the individual psyche and one’s own self-understanding. A highly recommended adaptation of Sarah Waters’s novel of the same title.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Human Remains Remain Unidentified

DNA samples have been sent to state database.

Election Tensions Heat Up Water Race

Challengers for the Santa Ynez water district board don't need to own property.

Carbajal Tours Carpinteria State Beach

Some recreational funding will expire September 30.

Poll Workers Needed for November General Election

Santa Barbara County Registrar looking for volunteers for Tuesday, November 6 election.

County Fire Chief Eric Peterson Announces Retirement

Chief Eric Peterson, the head of Santa Barbara County Fire since January 2015, made his retirement official ...