Serious Ambivalence

About The Nook, which won the Burger with Your Beer Award in the Foodie article. I have often eaten at The Nook since they opened, in equal parts because I work on the same block, the food is really good, and I like good beer. However, I have a severe allergy to American wheat; even a small amount will give me a migraine for days. I have been asking for more gluten-free options because that is the simplest way to avoid wheat.

Not only have my requests been consistently ignored, but sometimes with a dismissive rudeness that has really soured me to eating there. To this day they have not offered much improvement in their gluten-free options, except to put a burger on a bed of greens, which a lot of places do, but just like a lot of places, the “bed of greens” is usually a paltry bit of greenery that in no way substitutes a bun, especially in comparison to the amazing buns they have at The Nook.

If I ask them to make sure the bed of greens is generous, I get about six more leaves of arugula. So I take umbrage with the owner’s comment in the article: “I feel our menu offers items for every palate — vegan, vegetarian, etcetera. I am extremely happy and confident with all that we are able to offer.” Apparently gluten-free options fall into the etcetera category that is beneath him to serve.