Sensitive Chihuahua needs a home!

Buddy is an older fella who has had a rough go of it in the last year or so. He’s a bit nervous of people and we’re working hard to get him feeling comfortable and social again. He is looking for a calm leader, who will provide him with healthy boundaries and trust building so that he can learn to be comfortable and social around new people and dogs.

DAWG (Dog Adoption and Welfare Group) is a no-kill, not for profit dog rescue/adoption organization located at 5480 Overpass Road in Goleta, 805-681-0561. DAWG is open from 10AM-4PM Wednesday-Sunday. For more information or to view more adoptable dogs, visit: DAWG

