Car Chase in Montecito; Pedestrian Critically Injured

Authorities said they have detained “a person of interest” after searching for a driver who, while being chased by Ventura police Tuesday afternoon, struck and critically injured pedestrian Jennifer Jenson, 58, of North Carolina, on Butterfly Lane at Channel Drive. The driver then crashed into a wall and fled on foot; two passengers were detained at the crash scene, where a handgun was recovered.
