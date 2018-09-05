WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Nordhoff at San Marcos Football

Rangers (2-1) Will Try to Control Ball Friday Night Against Royals’ Defense

It isn’t for lack of trying that San Marcos has gone 0-3 so far this season, extending its losing streak to 11 games since last September. The Royals have come up short by one, four, and eight points in their last three defeats. They are averaging 27 points a game. Junior quarterback Ben Partee has thrown eight touchdown passes, three each to junior receiver Josh Brown and senior running back Tommy Schaeffer, who has also rushed for a pair of TDs. Nordhoff (2-1) will try to control the ball Friday night against the Royals’ defense. 7pm. Warkentin Stadium, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. $3-$9. Call 967-4581.

