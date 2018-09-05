WEATHER »

Courtesy Photo

Hitching Post Opens Tasting Room

Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley Now Serving in Buellton Just in Time for 40th Vintage

By

If you’re from these parts, you know the star of that movie-that-shall-not-be-named wasn’t Paul Giamatti or Virginia Madsen but the Hitching Post II and its pinot noir. The funny thing is that for decades its pinot could only be tasted at the HP II Restaurant in Buellton — until now, for winemakers Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley just opened their first tasting room, in perfect time for their winery’s 40th vintage.

Located right next door to the restaurant, the tasting room offers multiple bars, lots of memorabilia, and wines that have helped define the Santa Barbara County palate for decades, from Highliner Pinot to a 2012 Four Top Bordeaux blend that’s ridiculously rich.

There’s even a refurbished 1970s vintage Airstream that will soon be pumping out Santa Maria–style barbecue lunches. So go taste, buy a bottle of your favorite, claim one of the valley-view Adirondack chair pairs, and enjoy wine with ostriches in your view.

420 E. Hwy. 246, Buellton; store.hitchingpostwines.com

