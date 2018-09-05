WEATHER »

A Record of Law Enforcement Support

By

Hey, Bobbi McGinnis, before you write a letter accusing Salud Carbajal’s office as being shady in their response, do your homework. Look at Justin Fareed’s ridiculous attacks via media in 2016. It’s the same low level tactics.

Carbajal has a proven record of supporting law enforcement as a county supervisor and as a Congressmember, and you need to look at that as well. Your reactions versus hard facts are damaging a politician with a great record, and you might consider choosing your words more carefully.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Car Chase in Montecito; Pedestrian Critically Injured

A manhunt near Butterfly Beach occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Democrats Host Labor Day Picnic

The party has endorsed 15 candidates for November's election.

Human Remains Remain Unidentified

DNA samples have been sent to state database.

Election Tensions Heat Up Water Race

Challengers for the Santa Ynez water district board don't need to own property.

Carbajal Tours Carpinteria State Beach

Some recreational funding will expire September 30.