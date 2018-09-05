A Record of Law Enforcement Support

Hey, Bobbi McGinnis, before you write a letter accusing Salud Carbajal’s office as being shady in their response, do your homework. Look at Justin Fareed’s ridiculous attacks via media in 2016. It’s the same low level tactics.

Carbajal has a proven record of supporting law enforcement as a county supervisor and as a Congressmember, and you need to look at that as well. Your reactions versus hard facts are damaging a politician with a great record, and you might consider choosing your words more carefully.