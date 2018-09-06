WEATHER »

Bill Targets Coastal Oil and Gas Development 

SB 834 Would Prohibit Construction of New Support Facilities

If signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, Senate Bill 834 would prohibit the leasing of state waters for new construction of oil- and gas-related infrastructure, effectively banning the development of pipelines, platforms, and other facilities needed to bring offshore oil and gas to shore for processing. A mirror bill, Assembly Bill 1775, has also advanced to the governor’s desk.

