Bill Targets Coastal Oil and Gas Development 

If signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, Senate Bill 834 would prohibit the leasing of state waters for new construction of oil- and gas-related infrastructure, effectively banning the development of pipelines, platforms, and other facilities needed to bring offshore oil and gas to shore for processing. A mirror bill, Assembly Bill 1775, has also advanced to the governor’s desk.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.