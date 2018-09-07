WEATHER »
San Marcos' Bella Johnson unleashes a spike in a match against crosstown rival Santa Barbara.

Victor Bryant

San Marcos' Bella Johnson unleashes a spike in a match against crosstown rival Santa Barbara.

San Marcos Claims Road Win Over Santa Barbara

The Royals open Channel League play with a sweep of their crosstown rival

By (Contact)

There was a buzz in J.R. Richards Gymnasium for the crosstown rivalry match between the Santa Barbara and San Marcos high school girls volleyball teams to open Channel League play.

The visiting Royals rose to the occasion and gave every indication that they were up to the task of defending their league title with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

“Our whole goal has been to work at finishing games with aggression,” said San Marcos coach Tina Brown. “Stay aggressive the whole way through and they did a great job of that tonight.”

San Marcos boasted an incredibly balanced offense as setter Ellie Gamberdella did an admirable job of keeping all her attackers involved. Kristine Fimlaid finished with a match-high eight kills. Bella Johnson and Kendall Williams were right behind her with seven kills apiece.

Even more impressive than the kill numbers was the all-around play of the San Marcos attackers. Brynn Sofro racked up five kills, 13 digs, six blocks and two aces from her middle blocker position, while displaying an uncommon comfort in the back row.

“When everybody on the court is dominating you stay in. We don’t take people out,” Brown said. “We’re like ‘let’s just finish this game.’ You’ll get an opportunity to play and when you’re dominating you’ll get a chance to finish that game.”

Set one was close early on as Santa Barbara closed its deficit to 12-10 after a kill by Chloe Mauceri. But San Marcos pulled away from there sparked by a 9-0 serving run by Kendall Williams that put the Royals in front 21-10.

By Victor Bryant

Santa Barbara outside hitter Chloe Mauceri puts away one of her seven kills.

The Dons clawed back and cut their deficit to 24-20 after back-to-back kills by Ellie Chenoweth, but wouldn’t get any closer as San Marcos clinched the set when Brynn Sofro hit through the Santa Barbara block on the ensuing action.

The Royals were dominant in set two as their lead ballooned to 24-10 on a kill by Johnson, who also finished off the set with a massive spike that split the Santa Barbara block.

San Marcos (5-4 overall, 1-0 Channel League) clinched set three and the match when Reese Kelley hit long.

I think we came out a little flat tonight,” said Santa Barbara coach Ariana Garner. “Playing your rival and your friends, I think we let it get the best of us. I don’t think we performed to our potential tonight.”

The Dons were led by Mauceri and Kelley, who finished with seven kills apiece.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Pending Public Safety Legislation on Governor’s Desk

SB 821 seeks automatic enrollment in emergency-alert messaging system.

Santa Barbara Considers Switch to Indigenous Peoples Day 

Should the city say goodbye to Columbus?

Montecito Recovery Center Remains Open

Mental wellness nonprofit secures month-to-month lease.

Feds Consider Fracking in Santa Barbara County

September 7 is the deadline for public comment.

Bill Targets Coastal Oil and Gas Development 

SB 834 would prohibit construction of new infrastructure.