Fake News’ Bill on Governor’s Desk

Digital Literacy for Young People Goal of SB 947

By (Contact)

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson’s digital citizenship and media literacy bill was presented to Gov. Jerry Brown late last week. If signed, Senate Bill 947 would establish an advisory committee of educators, administrators, researchers, and parents to develop strategies to teach young people about internet safety and media literacy. “While technology holds great promise for enhancing how children learn, young people need support and training on how to navigate their digital world, particularly when it comes to cyberbullying, privacy, digital footprints, and fake news,” Jackson said.

