Living in DACA Limbo

September 5, 2018 marked the one-year anniversary since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Trump administration was rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The announcement moved several states, including California, to file lawsuits against the Trump administration.

For now, the U.S. District Courts for the Northern District of California and the Eastern District of New York have placed nationwide injunctions allowing the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services to continue accepting and processing DACA renewal applications. The injunction will remain in place until the DACA case is fully decided and works its way up to the Supreme Court.