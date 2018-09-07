Polo & Wine Fest Canceled

The second annual Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival won’t actually be happening this weekend.

“It is with deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of the 2018 Santa Barbara Polo and Wine Festival due to unforeseen circumstances,” said a note from the organizers, Josh Elion and Joey Massa. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The Saturday, September 8, event was planning to combine a polo match with a concert and wine tasting.

For a refund, email info@sbpoloandwine.com.