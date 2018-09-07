WEATHER »

Polo & Wine Fest Canceled

This Saturday’s Event at Polo Club Called Off ‘Due to Unforeseen Circumstances’

By

The second annual Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival won’t actually be happening this weekend.

“It is with deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of the 2018 Santa Barbara Polo and Wine Festival due to unforeseen circumstances,” said a note from the organizers, Josh Elion and Joey Massa. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The Saturday, September 8, event was planning to combine a polo match with a concert and wine tasting.

For a refund, email info@sbpoloandwine.com.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Renters Share Horror Stories

Forum focuses on tenants rights and state rent control legislation.

Attempted Rape on Upper State

Suspect caught the next night in the same location.

Fake News’ Bill on Governor’s Desk

Digital literacy for young people is the goal of SB 947.

Polo & Wine Fest Canceled

This Saturday’s event at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club called off “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Living in DACA Limbo

One-year after feds cut Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, future still unknown.