Building Community and a Pergola at Alpha Resource Center

Alpha Resource Center is best known in the Santa Barbara community for their thrift stores around town. But did you know that, since their inception 65 years ago, Alpha has provided resources, support, and belonging for community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities? Alpha’s anniversary is next week, and in anticipation, volunteers from the community came together to build a pergola at its main resource center.
