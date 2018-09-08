Which Commandments Apply?

Trump and his genuflecting groupies constantly whine about perceived “fake news.” For supporters of this serial liar and fornicator, one can only suspect this includes the tablets Moses brought down from Mount Sinai on which the Ten Commandments were written.

(1) Thou shalt not have any strange gods before Me.

(2) Thou shalt not take the name of the Lord thy God in vain.

(3) Remember to keep holy the Sabbath day.

(4) Honor thy father and mother.

(5) Thou shalt not kill.

(6) Thou shalt not commit adultery.

(7) Thou shalt not steal.

(8) Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.

(9) Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife.

(10) Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s goods.



Certain questions must be asked of Trump’s court jesters. Are his well-documented violations of no fewer than eight of these Commandments “fake news” or are God’s laws themselves fake? Do you believe that your beloved Baby Blimp is above all laws? It’s time to find your moral compass. Tomorrow may be too late for you and our country.