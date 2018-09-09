WEATHER »

Curbing Crime with Children’s Books

Bookstore Opens Inside Santa Maria Library

By (Contact)

A newly opened used bookstore inside the Santa Maria Public Library aims to curb crime through literacy by getting books into the hands of children, “many of whom have never owned their very own book,” said Mary Housel, the library’s director. All children’s books will have a suggested donation of 50¢ to take them home, but the books will also be available for free to parents or guardians of limited means. “I am convinced another way to keep our communities safe is to ensure that our children remain in school,” said District Attorney Joyce Dudley, referring to dropout rates among students struggling with literacy.

