New Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Chief Greg Fish takes office October 1, 2018.

New Fire Chief for Carpinteria-Summerland

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District is welcoming Greg Fish as the new fire chief for the district. Chief Fish hails from the City of Glendale where he’s spent the last 31 years in fire service. “I am excited and humbled to be part of the Carpinteria-Summerland team. I look forward to learning how the department can better serve the community and leading that effort,” he said.

Current Chief Ray Navarro has been Fire Chief the past two years, including through the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow, and his contract is expiring. Chief Fish will officially take over the position October 1, 2018.

