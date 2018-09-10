New Director for Santa Rosa Island Research Station

Russell Bradley (pictured), a marine biologist coming from the Bay Area, has taken over as director of the Santa Rosa Island Research Station (SRIRS). “It’s a dream job for me,” said Bradley, who spent the last 13 years as the Farallon Islands program leader with Point Blue Conservation Science. “I grew up on a small island near Vancouver, British Columbia, so the island thing is in my blood.” Bradley is taking over the position formerly held by SRIRS founding director Cause Hanna, who died of cancer in August 2017 at the age of 35. “The research station has been through a difficult period following the tragic loss of a beloved figure,” Bradley said. “We want to honor the legacy Cause helped build.”

