Girls’ Volleyball: San Marcos at Dos Pueblos

After sweeping to victories in their Channel League openers last week, the Royals and Chargers will battle for first place Thursday night. Kendall Williams’s tough serving sparked San Marcos, the defending league champion, in its win at Santa Barbara. Dos Pueblos got 17 kills from Ally Mintzer in a road win over Santa Ynez. The rematch at San Marcos is scheduled for October 2. 6:30pm. Sovine Gym, Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. $4-$6. Call 968-2541.