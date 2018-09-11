WEATHER »

Pride, Patriotism, and Unity

By

Seventeen years ago, on September 11, 2001, America was attacked by Islamic jihadists. Although Americans were caught off guard, they pulled together and fought back. Their pride, patriotism and unity were on full display. ( politicians-government officials- media + Americans) At the time, ethnicity, religion, political preference, and gender didn’t matter. Everyone was an American.

Fast forward to 2018. What is going on? Pride, patriotism, and unity have been replaced by division and hate. It is time to turn things around, America.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Anatomy of Fake News

UCSB graduate seminar students create a website that shines a light on the modern scourge of bogus ...

Feinstein Speaks on Kavanaugh in Santa Barbara

California senator states Supreme Court pick believes president is above the law.

New Director for CSU Channel Islands Santa Rosa Island Research Station

Russell Bradley arrives from Farallon Islands.

El Niño on the Way? 

Scientists say most likely but rainfall uncertain.

Christmas at Macy’s on State Street

A holiday pop-up is slated for the empty storefront