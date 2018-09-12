Athletes of the Week: Jesse Mollkoy, Gabby Minier, Brady Sturdivan, and Madison Funk 

Aug. 26-Sept. 1
Jesse Mollkoy, Dos Pueblos football
With five seconds remaining, the senior kicked a 43-yard field goal to lift the Chargers to a 26-24 win at Ventura. It was his fourth FG of the game.
By Courtesy Photo
Paul Wellman
Jesse Mollkoy
Dos Pueblos Kicker and Golfer, Carp High Receiver, and San Marcos Runner Honored by S.B. Athletic Round Table
Gabby Minier, Dos Pueblos golf
The senior captured medalist honors in her first two matches, including an even-par 72 at the Alisal River course at the Santa Ynez Pirate Invitational.
By Paul Wellman
Brady Sturdivan, Carpinteria football
The 5′11″ senior caught three TD passes, including plays covering 75 and 73 yards, and also scored on an interception in a 45-30 win over Viewpoint.
By Paul Wellman
Madison Funk, San Marcos cross-country
She won the county girls’ title last year as a sophomore, and she ran three miles in 19:03 to open her junior year with a victory at the Lompoc Invitational.
