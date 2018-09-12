WEATHER »
Jesse Mollkoy

Paul Wellman

Jesse Mollkoy

Athletes of the Week: Jesse Mollkoy, Gabby Minier, Brady Sturdivan, and Madison Funk 

Dos Pueblos Kicker and Golfer, Carp High Receiver, and San Marcos Runner Honored by S.B. Athletic Round Table

By (Contact)

Aug. 26-Sept. 1

Jesse Mollkoy, Dos Pueblos football

With five seconds remaining, the senior kicked a 43-yard field goal to lift the Chargers to a 26-24 win at Ventura. It was his fourth FG of the game.

By Courtesy Photo

Gabby Minier

Gabby Minier, Dos Pueblos golf

The senior captured medalist honors in her first two matches, including an even-par 72 at the Alisal River course at the Santa Ynez Pirate Invitational.

Sept. 2-8

By Paul Wellman

Brady Sturdivan

Brady Sturdivan, Carpinteria football

The 5′11″ senior caught three TD passes, including plays covering 75 and 73 yards, and also scored on an interception in a 45-30 win over Viewpoint.

By Paul Wellman

Madison Funk

Madison Funk, San Marcos cross-country

She won the county girls’ title last year as a sophomore, and she ran three miles in 19:03 to open her junior year with a victory at the Lompoc Invitational.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Police Dogs Getting Bulletproof Vests

A $30,000 donation will pay for the new equipment.

UCSB Hops onto Bike-Share

Contracts with CycleHop for rentable bicycles.

Sol Linver Named New County Undersheriff

He succeeds Barney “Yoda” Melekian as Sheriff Brown’s right-hand man.

Goleta Seeks Politically Interested Youth for Commission

Public Engagement Commission wants to recruit a member 15 to 21 years in age.

Anatomy of Fake News

UCSB graduate seminar students create a website that shines a light on the modern scourge of bogus ...