Goleta Seeks Politically Interested Youth for Commission

Goleta wants to hear more from its young citizens and hopes to recruit someone between the ages of 15 and 21 to join the Public Engagement Commission. The city advisory panel will lose a commissioner when James Kyriaco, running unopposed this November, takes his seat on the City Council.

The group meets six times a year and is tasked with figuring out how to get more people to participate in city affairs and government, voting district boundaries, and other essential political matters. Either community service credit or a $50 stipend per meeting is given.

The deadline to apply is September 24, and an application can be filled out here. Questions? Contact Deborah Lopez, the city clerk, at cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org or (805) 961-7505.

