Regarding Peter Marcuse’s op-ed “Homelessness, State Street, and Democratic Values,” what about the city creating jobs for the homeless? Writing that into the budget? Wouldn’t require much at $9 and hour.

You can see what Albuquerque is doing about its homeless issue here:

https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/12/what-works-albuquerque-homeless-solution-housing-policy-214527