Police Dogs Getting Bulletproof Vests

Santa Barbara police dogs will soon be equipped with ballistic vests thanks to a $30,000 donation from The Roberts Charitable Trust. Each new vest will cost approximately $1,800, and they’ll be given to the next pair of K9s that come into the department’s service after the current two retire. “Over the course of the Santa Barbara Police Department’s history, we have deployed our K9s into dangerous situations that place them in harm’s way just as much as their human counterparts,” a police spokesperson said. “This generous donation will cover the purchase and replacement of the K9 ballistic vests for the next 35 years or more.”

