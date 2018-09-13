Leon Bridges @ Santa Barbara Bowl

There’s a mad world of new soul and R&B out there, but when Leon Bridges hit the scene, it buckled a bit at his purity, taking a collective swallow to recalibrate. His second album delivered strongly, and his concert last week at the Bowl was solid too — although it did not quite show the mind-blowing caliber of when he played the Arlington on his debut tour, when he grabbed us all by surprise.

This version started with the almost unclassifiable Houston outfit Khruangbin, whose soulful instrumental display was kicked to super-dope levels with a medley of hip-hop classics, from “Today Was a Good Day” to “Jam On It.” After the break, Leon dove into what I thought were his hits — complete with my six-year-old daughter spinning amidst our seats — although my family are such fans that maybe our barometer is skewed. Then came a mellow section, with stand-up bass and saxophone highlights.

Once Bridges got back into it, the rest of the known tunes rolled out, including one that hadn’t made either album. He hit “Smooth Sailing” on the cue that my eight-year-old son predicted, and led into “River.” At that point, my son hopped into my lap to share the moment, and all was good.