Make Myself at Home: Downtown’s Painted Ladies

Addresses: 1335 & 1518 Bath Street and 1515 & 1516 De la Vina Street

Status: On the market

Prices: See below

It’s pretty easy to get familiar with downtown Santa Barbara. The one-way streets and friendly terrain help ensure that newcomers get their bearings quickly, whether by driving, biking, walking, or a combination thereof. Most locals have favorite landmarks. Icons like the stone-pine tree on the corner of Chapala and Carrillo and relative newbies like the Public Market on Victoria Street serve as directional beacons and defining descriptors. For many of us, favorite houses serve as similar markers. When I learned that several of my longtime residential favorites were open houses last week, I went on a walking tour to take a look inside some of these Victorian charmers.

The front house at 1335 Bath Street features one of my favorite architectural elements: a corner entrance. Something about the encompassing vantage point has always felt enchanting. This two-story yellow house is set on the corner of Bath and Sola Streets. A columned wraparound porch, white shutters, and a diamond-shaped attic window set way up high set the tone of this vintage beauty. A studio apartment in front is currently being used as the owner’s home office. A bath and a kitchen complete this versatile unit. A separate entrance door to the right leads upstairs, where four big bedrooms are arranged around a central living room and kitchen. These rooms, with one and a half shared bathrooms, are currently rented out to young professionals and grad students. The rooms have a fun, upstairs-attic feel, with sloped ceilings and quirky angles. A private, sunny balcony off the back of the house is an unexpected bonus room that’s sure to be a favorite lounging spot day and night. Around the side of the main house sits a darling one-bedroom, one-bath cottage, with a full kitchen and bath. This home has been updated but still retains the charm of the original residence, which was built in 1905, in the Queen Anne Free Classic style. A fireplace in the bedroom plus a great outdoor lawn area surrounded by a white picket fence add to the allure of this charming listing that went on the market just last week.

Tom Ploch