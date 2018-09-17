What a calm and curious girl, and such an amazing coat! Miss Fluffy is a Lop-eared bunny, looking for a permanent home.

Adoption applications accepted for Santa Barbara/Ventura/San Luis Obispo county residents only.

There is a Hoppy Hour at BUNS on Saturday, September 22nd. Pet owners can bring their neutered/spayed rabbits, pay $10, and the rabbits play all together in a large pen. It’s a great time!

To meet Miss Fluffy, as well as other bunnies and guinea pigs, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits. B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California. B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521 and leave a message for someone to call you back. For more information, visit: BUNS or email info@bunssb.org