Dyer Returns as Interim Fire Chief

Michael W. Dyer, who served as Santa Barbara County’s Fire Chief from 2009 through 2014, will step up as the county’s Interim Fire Chief beginning November 5. Current Chief Eric Peterson will retire at the end of October after 31 years with County Fire in just about every rank classification. Dyer has often acted as a consultant for the county since retiring. Recruitment to fill Peterson’s shoes will be national, and the county expects to name his successor early next year.