Luis Miguel Plays the Bowl

El Sol-the Sun-de Mexico’s (aka Luis Miguel) songs have been the soundtrack to novelas for as long as anyone can remember. At Luis Miguel’s Tuesday, September 11, show at the Santa Barbara Bowl, the drama spilled over into his performance as he became visibly irritated by technical difficulties affecting his microphone. He was seen snapping his fingers, hitting the mic, and shooting threatening looks toward the team behind the curtains mouthing, “What’s wrong!”

Yet, not a single person in the full-house seemed to mind, not even when he disappeared backstage and all stage lights went out. “Yo si te hoigo,” — “I can hear you,” the crowd yelled at the empty stage. Notorious for being a perfectionist, Miguel continued his hand signals to staff throughout the show, asking that the volume be turned up and pointing to his ear piece.

Even so, Luis Miguel, immaculately dressed in a fitted suit and new custom-made Italian shoes, put on a splendid performance. He played songs off his most recent album, ¡Mexico Por Siempre! - Mexico Forever!, and old classics that reaffirmed his title of “El Sol” throughout his career. Just as one can always enjoy the sun, one can always enjoy Luis Miguel, even with audio glitches.