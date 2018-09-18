Santa Barbara Bodybuilder Wins Mr. Olympia Competition

Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden of Santa Barbara captured the most coveted title in bodybuilding by winning the Mr. Olympia competition in Las Vegas last Saturday night. Rhoden dethroned Phil Heath, who was going for a record-tying eighth consecutive victory, leaving Heath in a tie with Arnold Schwarzenegger at seven Mr. Olympia crowns. Rhoden grew up in Jamaica and took up bodybuilding after he moved to America in 1990. At 43, he is tied as the oldest Mr. Olympia with Chris Dickerson, the 1982 winner. Rhoden’s first-place prize was reportedly $400,000.