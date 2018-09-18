WEATHER »
Shawn Rhoden

Courtesy Photo

Shawn Rhoden

Santa Barbara Bodybuilder Wins Mr. Olympia Competition

At 43, Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden Ties for Oldest Champ

By (Contact)

Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden of Santa Barbara captured the most coveted title in bodybuilding by winning the Mr. Olympia competition in Las Vegas last Saturday night. Rhoden dethroned Phil Heath, who was going for a record-tying eighth consecutive victory, leaving Heath in a tie with Arnold Schwarzenegger at seven Mr. Olympia crowns. Rhoden grew up in Jamaica and took up bodybuilding after he moved to America in 1990. At 43, he is tied as the oldest Mr. Olympia with Chris Dickerson, the 1982 winner. Rhoden’s first-place prize was reportedly $400,000.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Bodybuilder Wins Mr. Olympia Competition

At 43, Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden ties for the oldest champ in the contest's history.

Renovated Cabrillo Ball Park Now Open

The park got new exercise equipment, multi-use grass turf areas, and an upgraded softball field.

UCSB Researcher Charged with Molesting Child on Campus

Dr. Hongjun Zhou was arrested September 6.

Teen Serial Robber Caught and Confesses

The suspect was identified through an anonymous tipster.

New Eastside Playground Finished

Swings and a play structure go up at the Municipal Tennis Courts.