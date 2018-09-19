WEATHER »
Adrian Soracco

Paul Wellman

Adrian Soracco

Athletes of the Week: Adrian Soracco and Brynn Sofro

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Bishop Diego Running Back/Linebacker and San Marcos Volleyballer

Adrian Soracco, Bishop Diego football

The Cardinals were tied 14-14 with Golden Valley, the team they defeated in the CIF Division 6 final last year, when Soracco raced 61 yards for a go-ahead touchdown. The junior running back/linebacker rushed for 108 yards on 11 carries and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter as Bishop won, 28-14.

By Paul Wellman

Brynn Sofro

Brynn Sofro, San Marcos volleyball

The versatile junior hitter had 13 kills and three blocks in the Channel League showdown at Dos Pueblos as the Royals won in four sets. She averaged three kills a set at the Royal Tournament, where she was named to the all-tournament team, helping San Marcos reach the final.

