Preventing Suicide at the ‘Out of the Darkness’ Community Walk

In the last twenty years, suicide rates have risen by 25%. In Santa Barbara, twenty-eight community members committed suicide just this year, while many others, especially young people, remain at risk. To combat these statistics and promote suicide awareness, the Santa Barbra community came together during National Suicide Prevention week on Sunday 9 for an “Out of the Darkness” community walk at Leadbetter Beach.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.