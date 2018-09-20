WEATHER »

Preventing Suicide at the ‘Out of the Darkness’ Community Walk

By (Contact), (Contact)

In the last twenty years, suicide rates have risen by 25%. In Santa Barbara, twenty-eight community members committed suicide just this year, while many others, especially young people, remain at risk. To combat these statistics and promote suicide awareness, the Santa Barbra community came together during National Suicide Prevention week on Sunday 9 for an “Out of the Darkness” community walk at Leadbetter Beach.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Posting Bail for Santa Barbara County’s Undocumented ICE Detainees

How Anahi Mendoza and a Santa Barbara County organization help win bail for residents in ICE detention ...

SBCC President Apologizes for Handling of Harassment Claims

Three dozen faculty members signed a letter condemning the college's inaction.

Latinos Are Being Pushed Out of Santa Barbara in Droves

New census data shows their population has shrunk by 24 percent since 2011.

Priest’s Firing Raises Questions

What's the real reason Father Gavancho was terminated from Our Lady of Sorrows?

1/9 Repeat? ‘Nobody Knows!’

A UCSB geologist says predictions are purely guesswork.