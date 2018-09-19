WEATHER »

Section 8 Applications Reopened for First Time in Four Years

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) will provide new incentives to landlords willing to accept Section 8 residents. The incentives are being offered as the HACSB reopens Section 8 applications for the first time in four years. Applicants have complained that not enough landlords accept Section 8 vouchers, which assist low-income families, elderly people, and people with disabilities in finding affordable housing. HACSB will hold a luncheon on September 26 at the Grace Village Apartments to discuss the new program.

