Transgender People’s Military Service Upheld Again

A presidential tweet in July 2017 banned transgender people from military service, but the ban was soon blocked by four federal courts, including California’s Central District, pending a full hearing. The White House sought to dissolve the injunction, but on 9/18, a judge once again upheld California’s ruling, allowing transgender individuals to join and serve openly in U.S. armed forces.
