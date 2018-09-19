WEATHER »

Transgender People’s Military Service Upheld Again

By (Contact)

A presidential tweet in July 2017 banned transgender people from military service, but the ban was soon blocked by four federal courts, including California’s Central District, pending a full hearing. The White House sought to dissolve the injunction, but on 9/18, a judge once again upheld California’s ruling, allowing transgender individuals to join and serve openly in U.S. armed forces.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Section 8 Applications Reopened for First Time in Four Years

The city's Housing Authority is providing new incentives to landlords.

Transgender People’s Military Service Upheld Again

The administration tried to dissolve the court's injunction against its ban, but California's ruling was upheld.

Police Suspend Public Sleeping Laws

The non-enforcement comes in response to a new court ruling.

Dyer Returns as Interim Fire Chief

When Eric Peterson steps down, Mike Dyer will fill in for County Fire.

Santa Barbara Bodybuilder Wins Mr. Olympia Competition

At 43, Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden ties for the oldest champ in the contest's history.