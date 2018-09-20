WEATHER »

Valuables in Cars a Target for Thieves

By

Thieves have found easy pickings at Santa Barbara parks when people leave their purses and wallets inside their cars. The Police Department says vehicle burglaries have risen recently at Elings, Shoreline, Chase Palm Park (on the mountain side), and other city parks. The driver’s door is usually forced, and the thieves have taken cash or credit cards — and left the wallet or bag behind — then use the credit card before the victim notices it missing, said the PD’s spokesperson Anthony Wagner.

To avoid becoming a victim, he advised, take your valuables with you and don’t leave them in your car, even if it’s locked; if you must leave them behind, make sure they’re not visible; check through your wallet or purse when you get back to make sure your credit cards are still there.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Posting Bail for Santa Barbara County’s Undocumented ICE Detainees

How Anahi Mendoza and a Santa Barbara County organization help win bail for residents in ICE detention ...

SBCC President Apologizes for Handling of Harassment Claims

Three dozen faculty members signed a letter condemning the college's inaction.

Latinos Are Being Pushed Out of Santa Barbara in Droves

New census data shows their population has shrunk by 24 percent since 2011.

Priest’s Firing Raises Questions

What's the real reason Father Gavancho was terminated from Our Lady of Sorrows?

1/9 Repeat? ‘Nobody Knows!’

A UCSB geologist says predictions are purely guesswork.