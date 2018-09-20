Valuables in Cars a Target for Thieves

Thieves have found easy pickings at Santa Barbara parks when people leave their purses and wallets inside their cars. The Police Department says vehicle burglaries have risen recently at Elings, Shoreline, Chase Palm Park (on the mountain side), and other city parks. The driver’s door is usually forced, and the thieves have taken cash or credit cards — and left the wallet or bag behind — then use the credit card before the victim notices it missing, said the PD’s spokesperson Anthony Wagner.

To avoid becoming a victim, he advised, take your valuables with you and don’t leave them in your car, even if it’s locked; if you must leave them behind, make sure they’re not visible; check through your wallet or purse when you get back to make sure your credit cards are still there.