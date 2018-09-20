Anacapa Island in Pictures

Often seen as just a speck on the horizon, as if the Channel Islands archipelago suddenly ran out of gas, Anacapa Island looms much larger in history than its spiny frame suggests. The Santa Cruz Island Foundation’s Marla Daily dove into the isle’s colorful past to produce the latest photographic history book for Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series. She answered a few of our questions recently. How is so much history packed into this tiny island? I was amazed to learn of the variety of economic opportunities people pursued historically at Anacapa. There were three mini gold rushes by hopeful miners (1850s, 1870, 1890s), sealers camped on Anacapa’s islets, Chinese established abalone picking camps in available pocket coves, crawfishermen set and tended their lobster traps from camps, and transient pleasure seekers and campers set their sights on Anacapa Island as a destination. In addition, a series of more permanent squatters built houses and used Anacapa Island to raise sheep. All on an island with no fresh water! Who would have thought? By Courtesy Photo

You know almost everything about the Channel Islands already, but did you discover anything new about Anacapa? I learned that 57 people have died there since 1870: most from drownings, a few from natural causes, several from cliff falls, one from suicide, and one from accidentally driving a bulldozer off the mesa of East Anacapa Island. In addition, the island has seen its share of shipwrecks, at least 27 of them, beginning with the Winfield Scott in 1853.

Which Anacapa anecdote is most memorable to you? I like the comment about “Old Swede” Charley Johnson, a fisherman who lived in a shack at West Anacapa from 1934 to 1938: “He never failed to take a bath on his birthday (October 12), Columbus Day, Christmas, and certain other occasions,” said Meryl Carr Allen. And after his last trip to town in 1938, a fellow fisherman dropped him off on Anacapa Island. Said Allen, “Charley climbed the path to his island home, went in, closed the door, lay down on his bed, and died — just like he said he wanted to do.”

