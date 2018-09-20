Make Myself at Home: Two Westside Cottages

Addresses: 1624 San Andres Street and 628 Mulberry Avenue

Status: On the market

Prices: $729,000 and $689,000

Ken Pfeiffer

I have a greeting card on the front of my fridge that reads, “In my imaginary neighborhood, you live right next door.” It was given to me by a thoughtful friend to commemorate my one-year anniversary in my new home. The card’s sentiment encapsulates a fantasy that many of us have as we’re growing up, hoping that wherever we land in the future, we’ll be able to keep our favorite people close by. Right now, in a sweet little corner of Santa Barbara’s Westside, there’s an opportunity to make this fantasy come true.

Ken Pfeiffer

Although their addresses are on two different streets, there are two houses for sale — at 1624 San Andres Street and 628 Mulberry Avenue — that are right next door to each other. They are two separate homes that are part of a three-unit homeowners’ association. The house at 1624 San Andres is a two-bedroom, two-bath home built in 1920. A trellised archway graces the white picket fence that surrounds this house, which sits on the corner of San Andres and Mulberry. The front yard contains a plethora of flowers, including roses, hibiscus, hydrangea, geraniums, and lilies, with a couple of citrus trees as well. A red-brick walkway leads up to a cute, south-facing front porch that sits far enough back from the street to provide a restful spot for morning coffee or a friendly chat. The antique-styled front door and light fixtures are handsome introductions to this charming cottage. The front door opens into a bright living room, which sits open to the dining area and kitchen. There’s a breakfast counter, plus enough space for a dining table. There are two bedrooms, each with their own baths, and plenty of storage. There’s also a surprisingly large laundry room that could serve as an additional bedroom or office. A circular floorplan helps keep these options open. There’s a separate brick patio in the side yard, providing more outdoor space for play or gardening. Another large, covered brick area in the front yard is currently used as convenient additional parking space but could easily be reconfigured to many other uses. Double-paned windows and high ceilings keep the house feeling spacious and blissfully quiet.

Ken Pfeiffer

Right behind this house, or around the corner, depending on which path you choose, sits its sister cottage at 628 Mulberry Avenue. Mulberry is just about as cute as its name suggests, with big oak and eucalyptus trees hanging over a quiet, little, low-traffic lane. This home is a condominium built in 1981, but with the same craftsman stylings as its sister. It has two bedrooms and two full baths in a two-story floorplan, with the living room and kitchen on the ground floor and both bedrooms upstairs. This gives both of the bedrooms views of palm trees and surrounding greenery, with a private, treetop feel. With a small, fully enclosed yard and patio, this home doesn’t have quite as much outdoor space as its sister property, but at just greater than 1,000 square feet of interior space, the home itself is slightly larger. It also has the bonus of an attached two-car garage.

Ken Pfeiffer

At $729,000 and $689,000, both of these abodes are priced low enough to be considered starter homes in Santa Barbara, providing opportunities for first-time homebuyers. I can’t help but hope that two best friends might each fall in love with one of these homes so that they can fulfill that childhood fantasy of living right next door. If not, maybe new neighbors will become best friends, to tell a different story but still live happily ever after.

1624 San Andres Street and 628 Mulberry Avenue are currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Suzy Dahl of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Reach Suzy at (805) 451-4332 or suzy.dahl@bhhscal.com.