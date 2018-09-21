WEATHER »

Alvarado Endorsed by Capps, Lurie for School Board

Mark Alvarado has been endorsed by Laura Capps of the Santa Barbara school board and Gwyn Lurie of Montecito Union’s school board. Alvarado is competing against seven other individuals for one of the two open seats on the Board of Education for Santa Barbara Unified School District. “His ability to listen to diverse viewpoints and speak passionately about the importance of inclusion, equal access, and giving voice to the voiceless is impressive and exactly what we need in an advocate for our community’s children,” said Lurie.

