Dream Foundation’s Fashion Show Event Is Huge Hit

On September 16, nearly 500 supporters of Dream Foundation converged on the magnificent Bella Vista Ranch & Polo Club in Summerland for the 4th annual Endless Summer Dream event. Dream Foundation is a large, national organization based in Santa Barbara that fulfills dream requests for terminally ill adults.

During the reception, guests mingled on the grand, lavish terraces of the main house overlooking the polo field, mountains, and ocean. Dancers from Airedanse Collective dazzled the crowd. Fashions from the show were on display for purchase on one terrace, gourmet food, beverages, and silent auction items were on another.

Guests gathered poolside for the program, where emcee Alan Rose, a longtime Dream Foundation volunteer and supporter, welcomed them. CEO Kisa Heyer explained that Dream Foundation is the only adult dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults and that dreams are designed to provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. She shared that the foundation recently served their 30,000th dream and is striving to raise more funds to fulfill more requests.



A fun, fast-paced fashion show set to lively music featured fashions from headlining brand Wildfox Couture, Bubululu Malibu Bikinis, and Santa Barbara-based designers A Tropical Affair, Jenni Kayne, K. Frank, Lolë, Make Smith, Saltura, SeaVees, So De Mel Swim, and Rocha Swim. Top Model Alexander Amato donated his time and rallied 27 of his model colleagues to donate theirs so guests got to experience a New York-style fashion show poolside in Summerland.

Interspersed with the fashion show were an entertaining dance performance by Josh Killacky and a special musical performance by Cody Lovaas.

The fun continued at the After-Party in the nightclub for sponsors and $1,000 ticket holders. Guests were treated to a runway preview of Wildfox’s Spring 2019 Collection “Riot Girl” with CEO Jimmy Sommers on hand. Fire dancers, a musical performance by Taliwhoah, dinner, and dancing rounded out this amusing event.

Dream Foundation, with a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and donors, annually grants about 2,500 dream requests. It has a four-star rating (the highest) from Charity Navigator. For more info, go to dreamfoundation.org.

If viewing the story from a mobile device, click on “Desktop site” in top right to see more photos. Send event invites to gail@independent.com.

By Gail Arnold