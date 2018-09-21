WEATHER »

MTD Takes Stand Against Prop. 6

Santa Barbara’s bus company took a stance against Proposition 6 on September 6, concerned that its passage will eliminate money the Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) needs from the state. MTD relies on state funds for $1.3 million in capital and operating expenses and additional funding from programs to buy new buses and from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program for facility improvements and maintenance. Prop. 6 seeks to repeal Senate Bill 1, which has provided billions in “gas tax” money throughout the state for road and transit repairs and improvements.

