5G Concerns

I read with some concern the opinion piece by Miriam Lindbeck on 5G cell phone installations. I have seen some scientific presentations on this before. As I have a master’s degree in molecular biology, I was interested in the cellular effects of these antennas.

I recommend everyone watch a very important 10-minute YouTube video by Dr. Martin Pall, a professor emeritus in biochemistry from Washington State University. Dr. Pall does research in this area.

Here is a quote from Dr. Pall: “The current plan, which has already been approved by the U.S. Congress and the FCC, is to put out tens of millions of 5G antennas, irradiating every single person and organism in the whole country, without even a single biological safety test of genuine 5G radiation.” That is absolutely insane.

He also describes 12 important and highly detrimental effects that everyone should know about.