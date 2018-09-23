The Air We Breathe

The new ordinance recently passed by the Santa Barbara City Council prohibiting smoking in public areas is a fantastic idea. If only it were of any use. The gloves need to come off. Perhaps the City Council could hire to patrol the streets? I would 1000 percent stand behind my tax dollars paying for this type of enforcement. I know others feel the same.

I confronted a smoker, peacefully, of course, to ask them to have some respect. A guy came up to me who had heard everything and said, “I was wondering what that horrible smell was. It was really bothering me.” “Good,” I said. “Go over there and tell him how much you don’t appreciate it!”

Each and every one of us has the ability to tell smokers that their disgusting, toxic habit isn’t welcome. The next time you see someone smoking away with no regard for anyone else around them, let them know how that they are putting everyone else at risk. Take a stand.